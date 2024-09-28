‘Withhold the ineligible housing beneficiaries list’

Expressing his concern over alleged irregularities in distribution of houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) scheme, the State General Secretary of BJP’s OBC Morcha Avvanna Myakeri urged the State government to withhold the beneficiaries list and revise it.

Addressing presspersons in Kalaburagi city on Saturday, Mr. Myakeri said that the Centre allotted 2,26,175 houses for Karnataka, and also released funds for allotting one lakh houses in the first phase; and nearly 13,175 houses were sanctioned for Kalaburagi district.

Alleging favouritism in allotment, Mr. Myakeri said that genuine beneficiaries have been neglected and some vested interests along with public representatives and officials were allotting houses to fake beneficiaries by taking money. He alleged that the officials prepared the beneficiary list without conducting Gram Sabha meetings, and a sum of ₹30,000 has been charged from each fake beneficiary for allotting house under the scheme.

Similarly under PMAY-Urban scheme, officials have created fake GPS and beneficiary data and misappropriated ₹2.65 crore (as ₹1.5 lakh for 265 houses) by transferring the funds in violation of rules to beneficiaries who had own houses and are ineligible under the scheme in Afzalpur taluk alone.

A case has been booked on three persons including Ashok Bhuti, Nagu Gunari and Mahadevappa Master in connection with the case at Afzalpur police station in July 2024.

He also alleged irregularities in the distribution of 1899 houses approved under Basava Housing Scheme and 601 houses under B.R. Ambedkar Nivas Yojana in 12 villages of Afzalpur taluk during 2022-23 and demanded a probe into the irregularities in the implementation of all the housing schemes and take stern action against the accused.