Withdrew statement for the sake of party: Satish Jarkiholi

“I withdrew my statement after some leaders expressed concern that the party could suffer negative consequences,” Satish Jarkiholi, KPCC working president, said here on Thursday.

He told journalists that he had thought long and hard on his statement about the origin of the term “Hindu”. I came to this conclusion after some leaders and well-wishers suggested that it could negatively impact the party’s chances, he said.

He, however, clarified that there was no pressure on him by the party or from anywhere else. I discussed this issue with some of my party colleagues in the district and decided on withdrawing my remarks, he said.

“The main reason was that vested interests were trying to twist the issue and began a discussion in another dimension. They began trying to damage my image and that of the party,” he said.

“For me, the party is bigger than anything else. I will try to convince all concerned leaders about the context and real meaning of my statement and to those who are my well wishers. I will also create awareness about the conspiracy against me. I urge the Chief Minister to order an inquiry about the conspiracy,” he said.

Congress leader Lakshmi Hebbalkar said that she would request everyone to drop the issue. I assure you that we will not speak about it henceforth. Mr. Jarkiholi had withdrawn his statement and expressed regret. There was no need to drag religion and caste into this. We need to focus on the good work done by Mr. Jarkiholi, she added.