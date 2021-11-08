Withdrawal of night curfew welcomed

MYSURU

08 November 2021 02:35 IST

Welcoming the recent decision to lift the night curfew consequent to the declining trend in new COVID-19 cases, stakeholders in the tourism sector have said this will boost hospitality.

C. Narayana Gowda, president, Mysuru Hotel Owners’ Association, said that it will have a cascading impact and benefit travel and tourism, apart from restaurants and hotels. “The night curfew created uncertainty over travel and people were hesitant to venture out at night. But the decision to lift night curfew will boost tourism and help the sector to recoup faster,” he said.

There was a perceptible rise in the number of tourists visiting Mysuru and the stakeholders want more events on the lines of Dasara to be conducted to give a thrust to the tourism sector. Mysuru used to conduct a winter festival. There are demands to reintroduce it during December when the Christmas and year-end crowd is expected to descend on the city.

