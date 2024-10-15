Withdrawal of Hubballi cases: Leader of Opposition in Council seeks intervention of President, PM

Terming the decision of the Cabinet to withdraw cases filed in Hubballi against the accused in the attack on police station as “anti-national”, Leader of the Opposition in the Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy has appealed to the President of India, Prime Minister, Union Home Minister, Union Law and Justice Minister, besides the Governor, seeking their intervention in the matter. He has said that it is a fit case against the Karnataka Cabinet to be registered under an “organised anti-national crimes act”, if any.

Drawing their attention to the incident on April 16, 2022, he said that a group of people had attacked the police station seeking the custody of a miscreant who had allegedly made derogatory comments about Islam on social media platform. “Now, the government has cancelled the FIR of this case that amounts to organised anti-constitutional and anti-national crime by the Cabinet. It has been spearheaded by the Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who has supposedly written to the Police Department for collectively entering into an organised crime by the Cabinet,” he said in his letter.

Mr. Narayanaswamy said that a mob of 158 had been let go of serious allegations by anti-constitutional decisions. He urged them to intervene in the matter and impress upon the Karnataka government to reconsider its decision

