Withdrawal of hijab ban: Ray of hope, says petitioner

December 24, 2023 01:08 am | Updated 01:08 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Tehrin Begum, one of the six girls from Udupi district who approached the High Court of Karnataka and the Supreme Court in the hijab case, said that the Chief Minister’s promise of withdrawing the hijab ban was “a ray of hope for those girls who discontinued their studies”, including herself, and that they can resume their studies.

Ms. Begum said in a statement: “We hope that the government which protects the spirit of the Constitution is elected to power in the future too to ensure that the rights of women are upheld and change is brought through education.”

Ms. Begum was a student at Government Pre-University College at Kundapura in Udupi district.

