Withdrawal of farm Bills demanded

Demanding that the Centre withdraw the farm Bills passed by the Parliament, members of All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) and the Raita Karmika Dalita Ikya Horata Samiti staged a protest near Mahatma Gandhi Statue outside the Indira Smarak Bhavan in Kalaburagi on Wednesday.

Former legislator B.R. Patil and Congress leader Allam Prabhu Patil demanded that the Union government withdraw the three new farm Bills - the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill 2020, the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill 2020, that were passed in Parliament.

Mr. Patil stated that with the passage of the contentious farm Bills, big corporates will have the freedom to stock commodities which may lead to farmers getting low prices for their crops. Furthermore, by bringing in more potential buyers, the new Bills may weaken the prevailing MSP system and favour ‘big farmers’ and corporates at the expense of smaller producers.