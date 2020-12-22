Withdrawal of cases: HC restrains Karnataka

Bengaluru

22 December 2020

G.O. granted nod for withdrawing 61 criminal cases, including against BJP leaders

The Karnataka High Court on Monday restrained the State government from taking any further action based on a August 31, 2020 government order (GO) granting permission for withdrawing 61 criminal cases, including those against MPs and MLAs from the BJP.

A Division Bench, comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice S. Vishwajith Shetty, passed the interim order on a PIL petition filed by the People’s Union for Civil Liberties-Karnataka challenging the legality of the GO.

Against MPs, MLAs

The cases withdrawn include those registered against MPs Pratap Simha and Sumalatha, Law Minister J. Madhuswamy, then Minister C.T. Ravi, Agriculture Minister B.C. Patil, Forest Minister Anand Singh, and M.P. Renukarcharya and Halappa Achar, MLAs.

The Bench, on December 1, had declined to stay the GO, but had pointed to a judgment of the apex court that said public prosecutors could agree or disagree with the government’s brief for withdrawal of criminal cases, and would have to return the brief if the prosecutors disagree with the request for withdrawal.

Referring to Section 321 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (Cr. PC), the Bench said criminal cases could be withdrawn only with the consent of the jurisdictional courts. “No court is bound by such a decision taken to withdraw from the prosecution. Even if an application is made under Section 321 of the Cr. PC, the courts are duty-bound to assess whether a prima facie case is made out or not and the court has power to reject the prayer.”

‘Convey observations’

The Bench, in its December 1 order, had also directed the government to convey these observations to the public prosecutors, who in turn were asked to inform the courts concerned of the position of the law.

When the petition came up for hearing on Monday, the government sought time to comply with the December 1 directions.

Though the Bench granted the request, it directed that no further steps would be taken based on the August 31 order till then.

The petitioner had alleged that the GO, which was based on a Cabinet decision acting on the recommendation of a Cabinet sub-committee headed by the Home Minister, was vitiated as it was for extraneous political considerations as many beneficiaries are from the ruling BJP.

Pointing out that the Cabinet decision was contrary to the recommendations of the State Police chief and the Director of Prosecution, who had recommended against the withdrawal of cases, the petitioner said the decision amounted to interference with the orders passed by the Supreme Court, which was monitoring the progress of criminal cases against former and present MPs, MLAs, and MLCs across the country.