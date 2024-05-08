ADVERTISEMENT

Withdrawal of 4-year degree course welcomed by AIDSO

Published - May 08, 2024 08:38 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO) in Mysuru welcomed the State government’s decision to withdraw the four-year degree course.

It said the government’s decision was a victory for the students’ movement in the State. Chandrakala, secretary, district unit of AIDSO, said the official circular calls for phasing out of the four-year degree course with no option of a four-year degree for the next batch of students.

The AIDSO said the four-year degree course in the State was introduced as part of NEP 2020 in an “undemocratic” manner by the previous BJP government without any consultation involving the stakeholders. There was opposition from students, teachers, and educationists following which the State government decided to scrap the four-year degree course, said the AIDSO which vowed to continue its fight till a “people’s education policy” was implemented in Karnataka.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US