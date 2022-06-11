Withdraw revised textbooks: Reddy

KPCC working president and former Minister Ramalinga Reddy on Saturday urged the State government to withdraw the revised school textbooks alleging that the revision had resulted in “distortion of history” and “saffronisation” of education.

Speaking to reporters, he demanded the arrest of Rohit Chakrathirtha, who headed the panel, which now stands dissolved.

The Congress leader said the government should reject the recommendations made by the textbook revision committee and instead retain the textbooks revised by the Baragur Ramachandra committee. He also slammed Primary and Secondary Education Minister B.C. Nagesh for insisting on retaining the revised textbooks with “minor corrections.”

The Congress staged a protest in front of a Mahatma Gandhi statue at the State Secretariat on Thursday opposing the revised school textbooks. The BJP government’s textbook revision was aimed at disturbing peace and social harmony in the State. It has brought disrepute to Karnataka, Mr. Reddy said.