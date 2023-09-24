Withdraw order posting executive engineer to rural drinking water supply department in Raichur, State govt. urged

September 24, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Objecting to the appointment of Syed Fazal Mehmood as Executive Engineer in the Rural Drinking Water Supply and Sanitation Department in Raichur district, members of Jai Karnataka Sanghatane and Bahujan Dalit Sangharsh Samiti have demanded that the State government withdraw his posting.

“Syed Fazal Mehmood was involved in huge corruption when served as Executive Engineer of the Panchayat Raj Engineering Department in Koppal where he was caught by the Lokayukta Police while receiving a bribe of ₹15,000 in February this year”Shivakumar Yadav and Narasimha Gadhar,District presidents, JKS and BDSS

Raichur district president of Jai Karnataka Sanghatane (JKS) Shivakumar Yadav and district president of Bahujan Dalit Sangharsh Samiti (BDSS) Narasimha Gadhar, addressing presspersons here on Sunday, said that Mr. Mehmood is involved in huge corruption. He served as Executive Engineer of the Panchayat Raj Engineering Department in Koppal where he was caught by the Lokayukta Police while he was receiving a bribe of ₹15,000 in February this year.

Mr. Yadav said that the activists of various organisations met Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge several times and submitted a memorandum demanding that Mr. Mehmood’s place of posting be reallocated but in vain.

He said that when the Jaladhaare scheme was launched in 2019 by the then government, Raichur was one among the four districts selected for implementing the pilot project. And, a sum of ₹2,978 crore has been allocated for implementing the Jaladhaare scheme.

Mr. Yadav urged the government to appoint a competent and efficient officer to the post of Executive Engineer in the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Department for effective implementation of the scheme and transfer Mr. Mehmood to some other place.

Mr. Yadav said that public representatives are encouraging corrupt officials siphoning money from government schemes, instead of taking stringent action against them.

The issue has been brought to the notice of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and a memorandum will be submitted to the Governor, he said.

Mr. Yadav threatened that like-minded organisations will approach court and fight the issue legally if the government fails to take action against the corrupt officer.

