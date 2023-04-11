ADVERTISEMENT

Withdraw mandatory UUCMS portal implementation: AIDSO

April 11, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - MYSURU

The UUCMS portal has been facing several technical glitches since its inception, claim the students’ body

The Hindu Bureau

All India Democratic Students’ Organisation (AIDSO) has described the Higher Education Department’s move to make the Unified University and College Management System (UUCMS) compulsory as “undemocratic” and “dictatorial” and has demanded its withdrawal.

In a press statement, AIDSO State secretary Ajay Kamat said the UUCMS portal has been facing several technical glitches since its inception.

“The department is directly responsible for these problems. From the beginning, UUCMS was flawed and because of that examination and results were delayed, and the academic year was delayed by six months,” said Mr. Kamat’s statement, which was circulated here by AIDSO Mysuru secretary Chandrakala.

“All of a sudden it has been ordered that colleges should implement UUCMS and legal action will be taken against the educational institutions that do not do so. The move is nothing but a dictatorial attitude. If the UUCMS portal is to be provided, how to implement it, what are the challenges and what are the difficulties, all these should have been thoroughly discussed with the stakeholders, but in reality, it has brought many crisis and everyone knows the fact that the work of the portal did not go smoothly,” the release stated.  

“Has the Higher Education Department, which has now mandated the mandatory implementation of UUCMS, resolved the issues identified above? Is it properly resolved? Is the portal ready without any glitches? And are skilled technicians employed to use that portal? The above questions are bothering students and college staff alike,” said Mr. Kamat.

Without answering this, mandatory implementation is not only dictatorial but also leads to further problems. After making the implementation of the portal mandatory, if even a single student is unable to use the portal on the pretext of technical error, the direct responsibility lies with the Higher Education Department, the AIDSO alleged.

Therefore, AIDSO has demanded withdrawal of the order issued by the Department of Higher Education for mandatory implementation of the UUCMS portal.

