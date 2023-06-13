Withdraw farm-related laws, govt. urged

June 13, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - KALABURAGI

State president of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene Kodihalli Chandrashekar has demanded that the Siddaramaiah-led government immediately withdraw the three farm-related laws, the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020, as per the promise made by the Congress in its poll manifesto.

Mr. Chandrashekar, addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Tuesday, said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had pledged to repeal the draconian anti-farmer laws enacted by the BJP government, but now, his government wants to review the contentious farm laws before repealing them.

Accusing the Siddaramaiah–led government of adopting delaying tactics instead of acting on its promise, Mr. Chandrashekhar said that there is no need to review the anti-farmer laws. The government can repeal the farm laws just by completing the legislative process immediately without any delay.

Accusing the consecutive governments of failing to implement the recommendations made in the M.S. Swaminathan report, Mr. Chandrashekar said that political parties have always adopted an anti-farmer policy and are not serious about the welfare of farmers.

According to the Swaminathan report, minimum support price (MSP) should be given to farmers after adding 50% profit on the input cost for their crops.