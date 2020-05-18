‘Withdraw deposits from banks failing to launch flagship programmes’

MANGALURU

18 May 2020 23:31 IST

Member of Parliament from Dakshina Kannada Nalin Kumar Kateel on Monday instructed Chief Executive Officer of Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat R. Selvamani to withdraw bulk deposits, if any, that the government departments have kept in such banks that have lagged behind in implementing flagship programmes of the Union government.

He was speaking at a meeting to review the implementation of flagship schemes of the Union government such as lending to MSMEs, PMEGP and PMJDY.

Mr. Kateel also instructed Canara Bank, Lead Bank of the district, to ensure that such non-performing banks do not get bulk government deposits in future.

Mr. Kateel said that various flagship programmes of the Union government are a crucial cog in the efforts of the Union government in rolling out relief measures to people affected by the global pandemic. Banks taking such programmes lightly cannot be tolerated, he said and added that banks should take interest in explaining the benefits of various flagship programmes to the intended beneficiaries.

He asked B. Yogish Acharya, General Manager, Canara Bank, to report the non-performance of banks to State Level Bankers Committee headed by the State Chief Secretary to make them fall in line. Banks which have achieved their targets under these schemes should be patronised, he said.