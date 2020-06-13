Withdraw decision to amend Land Reforms Act: Horatti

HUBBALLI

13 June 2020 22:25 IST

Taking exception to the State Cabinet decision to amend the Karnataka Land Reforms Act, 1961, former Minister and JD(S) leader Basavaraj Horatti has urged Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa to immediately annul the decision.

Terming it a big shock to the farming community, Mr. Horatti has written a letter to the Chief Minister saying the decision would end with “rich families buying farmlands with wealth amassed by illegal means and throwing the gullible farmers to the streets”.

“Hitherto no person other than a farmer was allowed to buy farmlands. But now in the pretext of Supreme Court ruling, such a shocking decision has been taken. On earlier occasions also I along with several others had opposed any such move. No state in the country has any such law that will ultimately devastate the lives of the farmers and make us depend on others for food. This decision will also help real estate developers and this law will nothing but a tool to deceive the farmers”, Mr. Horatti has said in the letter.

Advertising

Advertising

Pointing out that the decision would help a family of five to buy as much as 108 acres of farmland, Mr. Horatti said that it would only lead to real estate business, not help farmers. “The government should have convened a meeting of farmers and farmers’ leaders before taking any such decision. If you are bent on implementing the amended law, then it will only lead to farmers’ revolt,” he said in the letter.

He said the amendment would result in a situation wherein non-agricultural families would buy farmlands, only to sell them for real estate instead of taking up cultivation. “The Land Reforms Act was promulgated amalgamating laws that would help farmers and also protect all those involved in farming. This amendment will undo all that was done in the interest of farmers,” he said.

Reminding chief minister B.S Yediyurappa that he had taken oath in the name of the farmers while assuming office, Mr. Horatti has asked him to not make efforts to enforce the amendment through an ordinance. “By indulging in any such act you will only make it clear that you and the Union Government are acting at the behest of capitalists. The decision should be withdrawn immediately and there should be no ordinance till legislature session is convened”, he has said.