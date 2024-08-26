Withdraw decision to allot land to Kuruba Sangha, SFI tells State govt.

The Student Federation of India (SFI) has threatened to intensify its protest if the State government does not withdraw the Cabinet’s decision to allot land to the Kuruba Sangha.

In a joint statement in Kalaburagi, district convenor Sujata and co-convenor of SFI Survesh Mavinkar have stated that the State Cabinet has taken a decision to allot 3.07 acres of land to the Kuruba Sangha. This land belongs to the Government College, they have said.

Condemning the Cabinet’s decision, they have said that the land belongs to a Government College and the government should have taken initiatives to upgrade the quality of education and create an atmosphere conducive to education there.

Instead, it has taken a decision to sanction land to Kuruba Sangha. The move is against the interests of students and the education system. Therefore, the State government should withdraw its decision immediately, they have said.

Otherwise, the SFI will intensify its protest against the Congress government, they have issued a warning in the press release.