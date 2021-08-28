Withdraw circular restricting movement of girls: Ashwath Narayan to Mysore University

Condemning the rape, Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan said, "We should not snatch the freedom of women. It is our responsibility to create a safer environment for women."

Karnataka Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan has directed the University of Mysore (UoM) to withdraw its controversial circular issued on Friday which restricted the movement of girl students at the Manasa Gangotri campus after 6:30 pm.

Mr. Narayan said on Saturday he had directed the Vice-Chancellor of the university to withdraw the circular.

Speaking to reporters here after visiting the centres where the Common Entrance Test 2021 was underway he said, "University campuses are normally big, but that does not mean we should curb the movement of girl students on the campuses. Instead, we should work towards creating a safe atmosphere inside the campuses."

The University had earlier said they had issued orders following an oral diktat from the Mysuru city police. The move had come after the alleged gang-rape of a girl student here.

Condemning the rape, he said, "We should not snatch the freedom of women. It is our responsibility to create a safer environment for women." The Minister also added he had instructed the vice-chancellor of all universities to strengthen the safety measures by installing more CCTV cameras and improving the patrolling within the campuses.