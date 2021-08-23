‘Withdraw cases against transport employees’

Delegation meets CM in Hubballi

Members of the Federation of KSRTC Employees Association have urged Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to withdraw all cases filed against workers who went on strike or those who were involved in agitations against the government.

A delegation led by honorary president of the federation P.H. Neeralkeri, met the Chief Minister in Hubballi on Sunday and requested him to withdraw all criminal cases filed against employees.

The delegation also requested the government to cancel all departmental inquiries and disciplinary actions against the protestors.

The protestors were only raising their justified demands.

They should not be penalised for seeking what is just, the delegation said.

The Chief Minister agreed to consider the demands sympathetically, it added.