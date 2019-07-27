With Yediyurappa taking oath as CM, Shivamogga hopeful of funds for works

With B.S. Yediyurappa taking oath as the Chief Minister for the fourth term, his home district is hopeful of allocation of ample funds for completion of ongoing infrastructure projects and pending irrigation works.

Airport construction

During his tenure as CM in 2009, Mr. Yediyurappa laid the foundation stone for the construction of an airport at Sogane on the outskirts of the city. The work was halted later owing to technical reasons.

J.R. Vasudev, president of the Shivamogga District Chamber of Commerce and Industries, said that air connectivity will result in the flow of industrial investment for the district and result in income and employment generation.

The completion of the airport work will also give a fillip to the tourism sector also.

In addition to this, the work of laying a new railway lane to connect Shivamogga with Ranebennur via Shikaripur, and Shivamogga with Harihar should be completed on a priority basis, he said.

Stressing on the need to promote agriculture-based industries in the district, he said that as arecanut and paddy form the main crops here, the possibilities of value addition for these crops and establishment of industries that use their by-products as raw materials should be contemplated by the new government.

Irrigation projects

H.R. Basavarajappa, working president of the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS), said that, the State government had given sanction, in the 2019-20 Budget, for the implementation of the Hosahalli, the Puradakere, the Mudi, and the Mugur lift irrigation projects and for drawing water to the Anjanapura reservoir from Tunga lift irrigation project.

As these works will ensure water for drinking and irrigation needs for drought-affected villages in Shivamogga, Shikaripur, and Sorab taluks, the government should allocate ample funds for them, he added.

Meanwhile, the swearing-in of Mr. Yediyurappa was celebrated in Shivamogga and Shikaripur by BJP workers.