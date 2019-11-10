With tight security in place, Mandya, Ramanagaram remain peaceful

Vital installations and major public places across Mandya and Ramanagaram districts came under a security blanket on Saturday with the police department deploying personnel following the Supreme Court’s verdict on the Ayodhya land case.

Armed security personnel were deployed at major places linked to Tipu Sultan at Srirangapatna, and popular religious places across Mandya and Ramanagaram districts.

Security cover was also provided at KSRTC bus stations, railway stations, markets, at major junctions on highways and also at almost all public places. Prohibitory orders were imposed in both the districts.

Consequently, all 11 taluks remained peaceful without any untoward incident. According to the police, the situation was normal across both districts. “We have been conducting checks on highways and roads, frisking baggage at bus stands, railway stations and picnic places, and also monitoring movements of people using both police personnel and canine squads,” an officer said.