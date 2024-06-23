With Suraj Revanna’s arrest for ‘sexually abusing’ man, entire Revanna family is now caught in legal troubles

With the arrest of Suraj Revanna, JD(S) MLC, for allegedly sexually abusing a 27-year-old man, who claimed to be a JD(S) worker, the whole family of former Minister H.D. Revanna, based out of Hassan, seems to be entangled in legal troubles.

As of now, Prajwal Revanna, former Hassan MP, who lost the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, is in police custody on three rape charges. He is accused of sexually abusing several women, including house help and party workers, among others. Several explicit clips purportedly of him were leaked before the polls. He is presently in custody of the Special Investigation Team, formed exclusively to probe the charges against him.

Mr. Revanna was arrested for allegedly abducting a sexual abuse victim to prevent her from testifying against Mr. Prajwal Revanna, and is out on bail. His wife Bhavani Revanna recently secured anticipatory bail in the same case from the High Court of Karnataka.

The only person who had maintained a safe distance from Mr. Prajwal Revanna’s cases, his elder brother Dr. Suraj Revanna, has now been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a man.

Dr. Suraj Revanna began his political career by campaigning for his father during the Assembly elections in 2013, when he was a medical student. Being the grandson of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda and the son of a former Minister, he showed an interest in joining active politics after completing his postgraduation in general surgery in 2015.

Dr. Suraj Revanna focused on strengthening the party organisation in Channarayapatna taluk under the guidance of his parents. While his younger brother contested and won the Lok Sabha elections in 2019, Dr. Suraj Revanna waited for another two years to become a MLC in 2021.

However, by then, he was a popular face in the villages of Holenarasipur and Channarayapatna. He was actively involved in campaigning during the 2018 Assembly elections and the Lok Sabha polls in 2019.

During these campaigns, he and his associates attracted police complaints following arguments and clashes with workers of other parties. His affidavit for the MLC polls in 2021 showed that his name was dropped by the Hassan district police in two cases, even as they filed a B report in another case, which many say is an indication of the family’s political clout.

Dr. Suraj Revanna got married in 2018. However, he did not mention about his marriage in his election affidavit in 2021, suggesting that it did not last long. Later, a petition was filed in the High Court alleging that he suppressed the fact of his marriage in his affidavit.

His candidature for the Legislative Council in 2021 caused rifts in the party as many senior leaders, including MLAs, opposed it. However, he won and represented Hassan in the Legislative Council.

Unlike his father, Dr. Suraj Revanna was rarely seen holding meetings with officers in Hassan on development issues.