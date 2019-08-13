With slump in demand, many private dental colleges slash fee

It is not just engineering colleges that are struggling to fill their seats. In view of poor demand, private dental colleges, too, have slashed their fee, with some charging only a half of what they are allowed to charge.

For the 2019–20 academic year, private dental colleges are allowed to charge ₹72,484 and ₹5.32 lakh annually for government and institutional quota seats, respectively. While all colleges are charging the full fee for government quota seats, many have changed the fee for institutional quota seats, which is now anywhere between ₹2.78 lakh and ₹4 lakh a year. Many of top dental colleges in Bengaluru are willing charge ₹5.32 lakh.

Over the last three to four years, NRI and management quota seats — categorised as ‘other’ — have also seen a decline in demand. This year, the fee is in the range of ₹2.78 lakh to ₹9.28 lakh.

Dental college managements point out that this is because of dwindling job opportunities in this sector. “There was a surge in private dental colleges in the last decade, but today, the number of dentists required is not very high,” the principal of a Bengaluru-based private dental college said.

According to the principal, the managements of many dental colleges did not want the fee hiked for the 2019–20 academic year. However, the government increased the fee by 15% as associations of colleges fought for it.

“Top dental colleges that make up for 10% of the colleges will get their seats filled as students will be willing to pay for these seats. But the remaining colleges will have no takers. So, colleges are willingly reducing the fee,” the principal said.

Several dental colleges have deployed agents to help them fill seats after the introduction of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test.

“With this, students from across the country can choose colleges in the State. For the most part, agents have been promised up to 30% of the annual fee if they are able to pursue students to take the management and NRI quota seats when they are surrendered to colleges after the mop-up round,” a senior professor in a private dental college said.