With road connectivity being lost due to rains, villagers carry sick woman for 10 km in Karnataka

Residents of Amagaon village in Bhimgad forest range of Khanapur taluk have carried a sick woman for 10 km in order to get her treated at Khanapur.

The village surrounded by dense forest loses road connectivity every monsoon on account of heavy rainfall.

On Friday, 38-year-old Harshada Harishchandra Ghadi complained of heartache and giddiness. As the road connectivity had been lost, a teacher residing in the village called the 108 ambulance and asked them to wait near the river bank.

Subsequently, over 20 residents of the village took turns to carry the sick woman on a wooden stretcher for about 10 km to reach the place where the ambulance was waiting.

The woman was then rushed to the taluk hospital at Khanapur in the ambulance. However as her condition was serious, she was immediately shifted to Belagavi district hospital for further treatment.