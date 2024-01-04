With registrations still low, Karnataka govt. to start awareness campaign ahead of Yuva Nidhi launch

January 04, 2024 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - Bengaluru

As the State government readies to launch Yuva Nidhi, financial assistance scheme for unemployed graduate and diploma holders, on January 12 at Shivamogga, efforts are on to register more eligible candidates under the scheme.

Yuva Nidhi is the fifth and final guarantee, promised by the Congress ahead of the Assembly elections, being implemented now.

Registrations so far

As per government records, about 4.30 lakh graduates and diploma holders, who passed out in the 2022-2023 academic year, are eligible to apply. As many as 32,184 candidates have registered for the scheme since the launch of registration process on December 27, 2023. While Belagavi has reported the highest registration among districts with 3,890, Kodagu district with 120 has the least.

While the government estimates to spend about ₹250 crore this year, the scheme could cost ₹1,250 crore next year and ₹2,500 crore the year after. Graduates and diploma holders will get ₹3,000 and ₹1,500 per month, respectively, for two years.

At a videoconference with the Deputy Commissioners and chief executive officers of zilla panchayats on Thursday, Minister for Skill Development and Livelihood Sharan Prakash Patil sought the reason for some districts falling behind in the registration and asked officials to intensify the registration process. He also asked officials to hold meetings with the heads of educational institutions and principals of degree, engineering, medical colleges, and polytechnics to increase the registration.

Among others, Ministers M.C. Sudhakar, Madhu Bangarappa, and Priyanka Kharge were present in the meeting.

More publicity

While directions were given to give publicity to the scheme using social media platforms to reach out to more candidates, they were also asked to utilise services of urban and rural local bodies in popularising the scheme. Besides, officials were asked to deploy publicity materials in front of colleges and gram panchayats.

The Minister also asked the officials to take steps to prevent registration on fake certificates and documents, and directed them to take strict action against those indulging in fraudulent practices.

