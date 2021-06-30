With reducing TPR, Mysuru looks forward to further relaxations in COVID-19 lockdown

Residents of Mysuru, particularly merchants and traders, are looking forward to the second phase of unlock in the district, which has been gradually reducing its Test Positivity Rate (TPR).

After earning a classification under Category 2 ever since its weekly moving average TPR dipped below 10 per cent last Friday, which saw food shops remaining open till 2 p.m., besides permission for autos and taxis to ply, the traders are hoping for the district to make an early transition to Category 1 where shops, hotels and restaurants are permitted to open without air conditioners till 5 p.m.

Most of the districts in Karnataka had been classified under Category 1 after their weekly moving average TPR dipped below 5 per cent.

While the number of daily infections was declining in Mysuru, the authorities had increased the number of tests, contributing to a downward spiral of the TPR. The Health and Family Welfare Department officials in the district are hopeful of the TPR dipping below 5 per cent sooner than later.

Mysuru weekly moving average TPR, which was 7.42 per cent on June 25, had dipped to 5.28 by June 29 as per the Karnataka State Covid-19 War Room.

According to the media bulletin released by the Mysuru district administration on June 30, a total of 367 persons had tested positive out of the 10,158 samples tested.

Meanwhile, different sections of traders and business associations have urged the authorities to permit reopening of commercial establishments. Ramesha, who has not been able to open his textile shop in the city, said he has not earned a single paise for more than two months now. “How do we earn our livelihood?”, he said. Similar is the case of a large number of people running shops to sell footwear, sports goods, cosmetics, fancy stores etc.

Mohsin, who has an optical shop in Kuvempunagar, said they were permitted to remain open till 2 p.m., but said a majority of the traders and merchants in Mysuru were passing through a very bad phase of their lives due to extended lockdown. “Many have either borrowed money or pledged their valuables for their day-to-day expenses”, he said.