With opposition from stakeholders, wait for cheaper premium liquor gets longer in Karnataka

Tipplers in Karnataka, who are expecting a reduction in the cost of premium brands of liquor, will have to wait for a few weeks more. This follows the State government’s move to rationalise rates of liquor, to bring it closer to the prevailing rates in neighbouring States, meeting opposition from stakeholders.

After rationalising the Excise slabs from the earlier 18 to 16 that was expected to bring down the cost of premium liquor, the new rates were expected to come into effect on July 1. Under the new slabs notified, the cost of some low-cost liquor at the bottom of the slab are expected to see minor correction.

Lower by up to 25%

Official estimates peg the drop in top-end liquor prices by as much as 25%, while mid-segment liquor prices could see a drop by up to 20%. In some slabs, liquor rates could come down by ₹2,000 to ₹1,000 per bottle., according to government estimates.

However, the stakeholders have objected to the draft notification issued to suppliers/distillers. They have been asked to revise the rates and provide their revised declared prices, sources familiar with the current deliberations told The Hindu.

A rationalisation of prices was mooted as Karnataka’s high Excise duty currently makes liquor most expensive in India. The move is expected to improve Excise duty collection and plug collection pilferage by preventing illegal cross-border transportation of premium brands.

“The idea is to bring liquor prices in Karnataka closer to other States. Once the new slabs come into force, the liquor price difference between Karnataka and other States would be so negligible that illegal transport becomes unremunerative for bootleggers,” said a source.

What notification says

In the notification issued to them, the supplier/distiller has been asked to provide an undertaking on a stamp paper that the declared price offered to Karnataka is the lowest in the country, including canteen stores department (CSD) (for Defence supplies).

The draft notification proposing changes to Karnataka Excise (Excise Duties and Fees) Rules, 1968, under the Karnataka Excise Act, 1965, further tells distillers that in the event of reduction in supply price/declared price in other States or Union Territories or CSD, the same benefit should be passed on in Karnataka, and the declared price to Karnataka should continue to be the lowest.

Besides seeking a copy of the invoice of sales made to other States or proof of approval of declared price by the Excise Commissioner of States, the proposal asks the distillers to submit the detailed cost sheet related to each quoted brand of liquor, and the details of items and cost in arriving the declared price.

After more deliberations

“We have received a number of objections to the draft rules, and deliberations are currently under way. We have to examine and analyse all these objections and final rules have to be notified after that. In all likelihood, the new rates could come into effect in August,” said Finance Department sources.

Another top source in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) indicated that the new prices could be notified after the end of the monsoon session of the legislature. “When the Excise duty is being reduced, it should not happen that the benefits are not passed on to the customers.”