ADVERTISEMENT

With only 53% of Budget proposals implemented, Basavaraj Bommai likely to seek another review of works

January 28, 2023 12:29 am | Updated 12:29 am IST - Bengaluru

CMO sources say that though Government Orders have been issued, some programmes have not been implemented

The Hindu Bureau

As Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who also holds the Finance portfolio, is getting ready to present his second Budget on February 17, he is said to be not impressed with the implementation of programmes announced in his previous Budget. For, only about 53% of the 391 announcements made in the 2022–23 Budget, presented on March 4, 2022, have been implemented so far, according a review.

While Government Orders (GOs) have been issued to implement 330 programmes out of the 391 announcements made in the Budget, 207 programmes have been implemented and 132 programmes have not been implemented, according to an official review done recently and submitted to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO). There were 52 statements of intent too in the budgetary proposals.

According to CMO sources, Mr. Bommai has asked the officials to speed up implementation and address technical issues that have bogged down some of the important programmes that he had announced. “He is aware that benefits of some programmes are not reaching people properly due to laxity on the part of officials,” sources said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Another review planned

“Though no target has been set, the government is confident of implementing many of the yet-to-be-implemented programmes in this quarter. The figures that have been cited in the review are regarding works till the end of the third quarter,” sources said, adding that another review had been planned next week. Sources said that though GOs had been issued, some programmes had not been implemented.

Government sources said that programmes had been stuck due to land issues, including delays in the transfer of land between departments or non-availability of land, inter-departmental communications, and in some cases, delay in issuing GOs. “A number of programmes are under various stages of implementation or tender process is under way. In some cases, the programme has been partially implemented already,” sources justified.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US