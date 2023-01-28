With only 53% of Budget proposals implemented, Basavaraj Bommai likely to seek another review of works

January 28, 2023 12:29 am | Updated 12:29 am IST - Bengaluru

As Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who also holds the Finance portfolio, is getting ready to present his second Budget on February 17, he is said to be not impressed with the implementation of programmes announced in his previous Budget. For, only about 53% of the 391 announcements made in the 2022–23 Budget, presented on March 4, 2022, have been implemented so far, according a review.

While Government Orders (GOs) have been issued to implement 330 programmes out of the 391 announcements made in the Budget, 207 programmes have been implemented and 132 programmes have not been implemented, according to an official review done recently and submitted to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO). There were 52 statements of intent too in the budgetary proposals.

According to CMO sources, Mr. Bommai has asked the officials to speed up implementation and address technical issues that have bogged down some of the important programmes that he had announced. “He is aware that benefits of some programmes are not reaching people properly due to laxity on the part of officials,” sources said.

Another review planned

“Though no target has been set, the government is confident of implementing many of the yet-to-be-implemented programmes in this quarter. The figures that have been cited in the review are regarding works till the end of the third quarter,” sources said, adding that another review had been planned next week. Sources said that though GOs had been issued, some programmes had not been implemented.

Government sources said that programmes had been stuck due to land issues, including delays in the transfer of land between departments or non-availability of land, inter-departmental communications, and in some cases, delay in issuing GOs. “A number of programmes are under various stages of implementation or tender process is under way. In some cases, the programme has been partially implemented already,” sources justified.