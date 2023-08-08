With no nod for fresh tenders, development activities in Bengaluru come to a standstill

August 08, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

Development works in Bengaluru have come to a standstill with the State government yet to grant permission to float fresh tenders. No tenders in connection to civic works have been floated by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in the last two months.

On the other hand, contractors working under the civic body have halted all ongoing works citing non-payment of bills for the last 26 months. The contractors said they will resume work only after release of payments.

Sources in the BBMP say that Deputy Chief Minister (Dy.CM) and Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar wants to review all the projects approved by the previous government. It may take a little while before he gives the nod. Four special investigation teams have also been set up by the Urban Development Department (UDD) to probe all the projects taken up under the BJP regime between 2019-20 and 2022-23.

K.T. Manjunath, president of BBMP Contractors’ Association, said the government’s attitude towards civic works will impact the gross domestic product (GDP) of the State. “Many families are dependent on these works. The city’s developmental activities have taken a major hit. Let the government investigate the projects, but the BBMP has to simultaneously clear bills and float new tenders to keep the city up and running,” he said.

The State government is also yet to give permission for the revival of Indira Canteens, one of the pet projects of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

A former Mayor from the BJP told The Hindu that development works are the pulse of the city. “With the government not issuing tenders, Bengaluru is made to suffer as it is reeling under civic woes. Apart from pothole-filling exercise, nothing is happening in the city. The city needs flyovers and good roads in many places. The government, while not being bothered about development works, has resorted to witch hunting in the guise of probes,” the former Mayor alleged.

A senior BBMP official said the government will soon arrive at a decision to clear all the bills and issue fresh tenders. The government is reviewing all the projects and studying the pros and cons, the official added.

