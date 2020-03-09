With no money set aside in Budget, Shaadi Bhagya scheme wound up

Bengaluru

The Bidaai-Shaadi Bhagya scheme, which was started by the Siddaramaiah-led government in 2013, has come to an end, with the 2020-21 State Budget making no financial provision to the scheme. The Minorities Department has asked all its field offices not to accept new applications with immediate effect.

While the Budget was presented on Thursday, the fresh directions not to accept any new applications were sent out on Saturday. Furthermore, it has also asked all its offices to send a detailed list of applications that are pending by Monday. The scheme entails ₹50,000 as financial assistance to women belonging to economically backward minority families, including Muslims, Jains, Buddhists, Christians, Sikhs and Parsis, to purchase essential commodities for weddings.

Opposition critical

Mr. Siddaramaiah condemned the government’s move. Speaking to reporters in Davangere, he said that the decision exposed the BJP’s “anti-minority stand”.

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy also was critical of the government’s move. He said the BJP government had stopped the implementation of not just Shaadi Bhagya, but also several other development initiatives. “Even people affected by floods have not received financial assistance. The BJP MLAs themselves have alleged that officials have not released funds even though the Chief Minister had issued directions for the same,” he said.