With new RTE rules, no LKG for weaker sections

With the new amendment in the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education rules, which prioritises government over private schools, pre-primary education will not be available to students from weaker sections and disadvantaged communities from the 2019-20 academic year. A majority of government schools do not have pre-primary classes (LKG and UKG) and the Department of Public Instruction (DPI) is not opening seats in private unaided schools under the RTE quota for the coming academic year.

The move has left parents hoping to send their children to kindergarten under the quota in the lurch. “Even if the department does not reverse the amendment, it should at least ensure that students get a seat under the quota in private schools at the LKG level as government schools have classes only from standard one onwards,” said B.N. Yogananda, general secretary of RTE Students and Parents’ Association.

The department on Wednesday night released the provisional unit-wise neighbourhood school list: 2019 on its website. While all the schools in the neighbourhood are listed, department officials said parents will only be allowed to apply to a government school available in the vicinity.

Students can avail of reservation in a private school only in the absence of a government or aided school in their neighbourhood.

Department officials said children will now have to go to anganwadis, which currently do not follow a pre-primary education syllabus.

The number of RTE quota seats in aided and unaided schools this year which stands at 17,912 has reduced by 88% this year. Last year there were 1.52 lakh seats available in aided and unaided schools, of which 68,202 were for LKG.

Many parent groups have challenged the amendment of the rules in court citing that there is a drastic drop in the number of seats. “Parents will still take loans and pay fees in private schools as they want their children to study from LKG. Parents also want their children to be educated in English medium,” said Sridevi S., a parent whose son is four years old.

P.C. Jaffer, Commissioner for Public Instruction, said “We need to first identify and map the schools in the neighbourhood as per the amended rules. If the school entry level is LKG, then we provide them education from LKG. But if the entry level is class one, then students will get admission at class one,” he said.

Several parent groups are demanding that the Department of Public Instruction specify which of the government schools will have English as the medium of instruction from 2019-20 academic year. The State government has decided that 1,000 government schools will teach in English medium, but they have yet to be identify them. Department officials had said that four government schools from each Assembly constituency will have English-medium sections, but they are unlikely to be identified before the RTE admission process commences. “The department is not prepared to conduct the admissions. If they specify that a particular government school will have English-medium sections, we will pick that over private schools,” said Satish S., a parent and an auto driver.

Two wards stand out

Out of 198 wards in BBMP limits, children residing in two wards are eligible to apply to private unaided schools, as these wards neither have a government nor aided schools. In ward number 165 — Ganesh Mandir ward — parents can apply to 10 private unaided schools, three of which are for LKG at the entry point, while the remaining are for class one. Similarly, in ward number 162 — Girinagar — parents can apply to 17 schools, 10 of which is for LKG, and the remaining for class one.