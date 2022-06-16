With majority in Council maintained, BJP govt. gets set to clear anti-conversion Bill

BJP will have 39 members in the 75-member Upper House

With the BJP wresting majority in the Legislative Council, the ruling dispensation will move the controversial anti-conversion Bill for clearance from the Upper House in the next legislature session, which is expected to be convened soon.

Currently, an ordinance was promulgated in May this year to implement the Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2021, which was passed by the Legislative Assembly during winter session in December 2021. The ruling BJP had decided against introducing the Bill in the Upper House for want of majority.

While technically the BJP wrested majority after four of its candidates won unanimously in the election held to the Upper House from the Legislative Assembly, the result of the election to the four Council seats from graduates and teachers constituency on Wednesday/Thursday helped the ruling BJP maintain its majority in the House. Seven members elected from the Assembly — four of BJP and two and one from Congress and Janata Dal (Secular), respectively — took oath on Thursday.

After the results of two graduates constituencies — Karnataka North West and Karnataka South — were declared on Thursday, the BJP will have 39 members in the 75-member Upper House that includes the pro-tem Chairman Raghnunathrao Malkapure when the House meets during the next session. The Congress will have 26 members while the JD(S) will have eight. Besides one Independent Lakhan Jarkiholi, one seat vacated by C.M. Ibrahim lies empty. The BJP is expected to win the vacant seat as and when the Election Commission notifies election to fill the seat.

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J.C. Madhuswamy told The Hindu that the government will move the anti-conversion Bill in the Council during the next session since it had be done within six months of promulgating the ordinance. “Since we now have the majority, we will introduce the Bill in the Council. There is no other Bill that is pending for clearance from the Upper House.”

After facing flak from the Opposition Congress and the JD(S), the government decided to not move the anti-conversion Bill in the Upper House in the last minute as enough drama prevailed on the last day of the winter session at Belagavi. The government also did not move the Bill during the joint session and the Budget session earlier this year.

Session likely next month

BJP sources said that the legislature session is expected to be convened in July when the Bill will be moved in the Upper House. “The Chairman will also have to be elected and it is most likely that Basavaraj Horatti, who stepped down from the post of Chairman and resigned from his post to join the BJP, will be the party’s choice after he registered a record eighth victory from Karnataka West Teachers constituency on Wednesday,” sources said.