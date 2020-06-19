With low crude prices, petrol should be sold for maximum of ₹ 30 per litre: Siddaramaiah

MYSURU

19 June 2020 18:53 IST

Lashing out at the BJP government at the Centre for the continuing rise in prices of fuel, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday claimed that petrol should be sold for no more than ₹30 per litre at the present crude oil rates.

After inaugurating a novel protest against the rising fuel prices during which a litre of petrol was sold for ₹25 to more than 100 two-wheeler riders, Mr. Siddaramaiah pointed out that crude oil prices were hovering around just $39 per barrel at present in contrast to the $130 per barrel when former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was at the helm of affairs in the country.

At the current crude rates, the basic price of petrol works out to ₹18.60 per litre. “Even if the government adds taxes of ₹10 to 12 per litre, it should cost no more than ₹30 per litre”, he said while ruing that people are forced to cough up almost ₹80 for a litre of petrol and more than ₹70 for a litre of diesel.

The unabated increase in fuel prices comes at a time when the people of the country are reeling under the impact of COVID-19, he regretted and urged the Centre to immediately bring down the excise tax imposed on fuel and relieve the additional burden imposed on the general public, particularly the poor and farmers.

He accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of ruining not only the health of the people, but also the country’s economy. Mr Modi has failed to tackle COVID-19, Mr. Siddaramaiah said.

More than 100 two-wheelers had lined up outside the petrol bunk in Kuvempunagar in Mysuru on Friday for the protest programme organised by former MLA M.K. Somashekar.

Next, Mr. Siddaramaiah turned his ire at Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa by claiming that the latter was helpless in bringing down the fuel prices. He said the Chief Minister, who has not been able to secure the release of State’s share of funds from the Centre, will not dare to ask Mr. Modi to bring down the fuel prices.

Claiming that Mr. Yediyurappa was “dancing to the tunes” of Mr. Modi, the Congress leader said the Chief Minister lacked the courage to extract Karnataka’s share of funds from the Centre.

Terming the proposed changes to the Karnataka Land Reforms Act, 1961, and amendment to the APMC Act as “anti-people”, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the State government was not ready to convene a legislature session as it would not be able to face the Opposition on these issues.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said though the Indira canteens started during his regime as Chief Minister were benefiting a large number of urban poor, the BJP government was planning to scrap them just for the sake of political reasons.