With lockdown imposed, Karnataka’s liquor shops will get an early start

Bengaluru

27 April 2021 23:53 IST

Perhaps for the first time in Karnataka, liquor vending units will officially be kept open from 6 a.m. from Wednesday till May 12. Till now, liquor outlets were allowed to open only at 10 a.m., even though several of them operated illegally early in the morning,

Following the implementation of strict restrictions during the curfew period, the liquor outlets, along with stores dealing with essential commodities, will be open for a four-hour window in the morning. On Tuesday, the government issued orders allowing liquor outlets to open for takeaway between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. The Karnataka State Beverages Corporation, which supplies liquor, has been asked to function accordingly.

“In my four decades of liquor business, this is the first time that the government has officially allowed liquor outlets to open at 6 a.m.,” said Govindraj Hegde, Karnataka secretary of the Federation of Wine Merchants Associations.

Advertising

Advertising

Though the liquor industry expects business to be dull for a while, industry representatives have a heaved a sigh of relief. “Something is better than nothing for the industry, which was completely shut for more than 40 days during the last lockdown. This will help the government maintain its revenue more than the license holder doing good business,” he said.

As per the order, the outlets will be open only between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. for takeaway, and bars will be allowed to sell sealed bottles at MRP rate. Wine taverns and wine boutiques are allowed to sell sealed bottles. The microbreweries have been allowed to sell their beer in steel, glass, or ceramic containers of two litres capacity or lower. Restaurants attached to bars are allowed to provide takeaway services. However, pubs vending draught beer have not been allowed to function. The ease in restrictions is not applicable to liquor outlets in malls and supermarkets.