With Karnataka ministers not in sync, confusion prevails on online classes ‘ban’

Confusion and chaos prevailed on Thursday over the issue of extending the ban on conducting online classes till Class 7, presently applicable till Class 5, with two ministers expressing different views on the subject.

While Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J.C. Madhuswamy announced after the Cabinet meeting that they had decided to “ban” online classes till Class 7, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kukar announced that “no decision was made in this regard” and and some ministers had only “suggested” that the existing ban be extended till Class 7.

Briefing press persons earlier in the day, Mr. Madhuswamy said that online classes would be banned till Class 7. He said that the cabinet decision had been taken keeping in mind the challenges faced by students in rural areas.

However, two hours after Mr Madhuswamy’s announcement, Mr Kumar tweeted that Karnataka government has decided to stop all on-line classes for LKG, UKG and classes up to Standard 5. To extend this up to Standard 7 is “only a suggestion from few cabinet ministers as expressed in an informal discussion and not a decision,” he said.

He explained further in a release, “My colleagues felt that the ban should be extended to Class 7. There was a misunderstanding that it was a decision taken. But we want to clarify that no such decision has been taken and we will take a decision only after the expert committee submits it’s recommendation,” Mr Kumar added.

Department officials later in the day also stated that an order in this regard would be sent to schools shortly and the ban on online classes would be restricted only to students till Class 5.

This is the second instance of a mix up in cabinet briefing by Mr. Madhuswamy, the earlier one being on the “ban” on entry of people from five states that report high incidence of COVID-19. He later retracted it to say that the state had only requested Civil Aviation Ministry to reduce the number of flights from high-incidence states.