May 24, 2023 01:08 pm | Updated 01:08 pm IST - Bengaluru

With the Karnataka government putting projects approved by the previous regime on hold, citizens opposing the proposed widening of Sankey Tank Bund Road and flyover are hoping that the project will be cancelled.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) withdrew its letter seeking permission, from its forest wing, to axe trees for the proposed flyover following stiff opposition by citizens. The BBMP later sent the Detailed Project Report (DPR) to Bengaluru Metropolitan Land Transport Authority (BMLTA), which is led by the Chief Minister. The authority has 21 members.

The previous Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government had approved construction of 11 flyovers, which drew severe criticism. The flyovers were proposed at Minerva Circle, Ittamadu Junction, Sarakki Signal, on Nayandahalli-Tumakuru Road, Sankey Road, Hosur Road near Forum Mall and St John’s Hospital, Yelahanka, and Hoodi.

A BBMP official said all these projects will be now be reviewed.

As per the DPR, a four-lane bi-directional 560-metre flyover from 6th Cross Road to Bashyam Circle was to be built for widening Sankey Tank Bund Road towards Malleswaram 18th Cross at an estimated cost of ₹60 crore.

To mark their opposition to the project, about 22,000 citizens signed an online petition while many children wrote to Mr. Bommai. The Sadashivanagar police booked about 70 citizens for protesting against the project in February 2023.

Preeti Sunderajan, an activist who has been opposing the project, said the Congress had supported their view when they protested. The Congress manifesto has promised to implement people-centric road infrastructure projects, and not vehicle-centric.

“Going by the manifesto, we are hopeful that the new government will not scrap just the Sankey Tank Bund Road infrastructure plan, but also other flyover projects,” she said, adding that the citizens are planning to meet Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to insist that these projects be scrapped.

Srinivas Alavilli, a citizen activist, said while it is usual for any new government to pause new projects and review them, this has come as an opportunity for the citizens to put forth their opinion, or reservation, about the projects. “The Congress had promised a comprehensive infrastructure plan considering all the factors in its vision document, and with projects being reviewed, the government may take the right decision, including on Sankey Tank Bund Road,” he said.

B.S. Prahlad, Chief Engineer (Road Infrastructure), BBMP, told The Hindu that all these projects, including Sankey Tank Bund Road, were temporarily halted, and in all likelihood the government may give its nod after a review. The flyovers are proposed after a scientific study and the structures will help decongest traffic, he added.