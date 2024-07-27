With Incessant rainfall, outflow from reservoirs in north Karnataka increased

With incessant rainfall continuing, reservoirs in north Karnataka have registered an increase in the inflow and swollen rivers have entered residential areas in a few places.

Following heavy rainfall in the upper catchment area of the Renuka Sagar reservoir across the Malaprabha at Naviluteertha in Saundatti taluk of Belagavi district, the reservoir level reached 2,072 ft. against the full reseervoir level of 2,079.5 ft. on Saturday.

The present inflow rate to the Malaprabha dam was 20,000 cusecs. In order to maintain the water level, the authorities began releasing water from the dam at 5 p.m. on Saturday, starting with 1,000 cusecs and it is likely to be increased to 5,000 cusecs gradually.

The inflow rate at the Hidkal dam was 43,951 cusecs at 7 a.m. on Saturday and the outflow was 38,596 cusecs. The dam had a live capacity of 45.202 tmcft on Saturday against the gross capacity of 47.222 tmcft.

At the Lal Bahadur Shastri reservoir at Almatti, the water level was 516.26 m and the storage 75.805 tmcft, which is 61.69% of the total capacity. The inflow at noon was 2,37,963 cusecs and the outflow was 3 lakh cusecs.

Already, the swollen Krishna and Ghataprabha have submerged a few bridges and severed road connectivity between towns in Belagavi district.

The overflowing Ghataprabha entered residential areas and flooded over 300 houses and 150 shops in Gokak town on Saturday. Residents have been forced to shift to safer places and several have been sheltered in relief centres. In Athani taluk, the overflowing Krishna has submerged the Halyala bridget.

Incessant rainfall has resulted in water being released from Kadra, Kodasalli, Bommanahalli, and Gerusoppa reservoirs in Uttara Kannada district.

Man killed

In Dharwad district, one person was killed and two others injured when the wall of a neighbouring house adjoining their tent collapsed on them in Venkatapur village of Dharwad taluk on Friday night. The deceased has been identified as Yallappa, who passed away on way to the hospital. His wife and daughter have been admitted to the district hospital in Dharwad.