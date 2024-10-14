With heavy rain forecast for Dharwad, officials told to take steps to avoid damage

With Karnataka State Meteorological Department issuing forecast for heavy rainfall in Dharwad district, particularly in the Bennihalla and the Tupparihalla catchment areas, till Wednesday, Deputy Commissioner Divya Prabhu G.R.J. has instructed taluk officials to take precautionary measures and ensure proper coordination with district officials.

Chairing a meeting of Disaster Management Authority in Dharwad on Monday, she said that the information from the State Meteorology Department, particularly on rainfall in the catchment areas of the Bennihalla and the Tupparihalla, for the next two days is being shared with taluk officials and staff on a daily basis.

She said that the public is being alerted through announcement in villages by the Gram Panchayat Disaster Management Team.

Steps are also being taken to ensure that there is no loss of life in the district due to inclement weather. District and taluk helpline centres have been set up to provide information on forecast, she said.

Ms. Prabhu said that five rescue teams with two boats, 50 life jackets, 60 lifeguards, 150 raincoats and various other rescue equipment have been kept ready in the district as a precautionary measure.

Rainfall

Between October 1 and 14, the district experienced the highest rainfall. Dharwad taluk received 141.2 mm of rainfall, significantly higher than the normal rainfall of 61.2 mm. Hubballi taluk recorded 130.6 mm of rainfall, against a normal rainfall of 61.6 mm.

During the period, Kalghatgi taluk registered 155.1 mm of rainfall against a normal rainfall of 66.2 mm; Kundgol taluk 171.5 mm of rainfall against 60.2 mm; Navalgund taluk received 87.7 mm of rainfall against 59.6 mm; Hubballi City taluk recorded 129.1 mm of rainfall against 64.3 mm; Alnavar taluk experienced 145 mm of rainfall against 62.4 mm and Annigeri taluk received 45.3 mm of rainfall against a normal rainfall of 63.8 mm.

The Deputy Commissioner said that excess rainfall has caused partial damage to over 180 houses in the district and based on a survey report, compensation will be disbursed. As per preliminary reports, crops on 25,525 hectares of land in the district have been damaged, she added.

Instructing the officials to record damage to houses and crops accurately without any discrepancies, she warned them of action if false reports are filed.

She also told them not to yield to pressure from anyone while conducting surveys and submitting reports. After conducting a joint survey, steps will be taken to provide relief to the affected people, she said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Geeta C.D. and officials from various departments participated in the meeting.

