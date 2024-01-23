With govt. keen to boost excise revenue, beer to become dearer

January 23, 2024 09:35 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

There is some bad news for beer guzzlers. Riding on the increased sales of beer this financial year, the State government has proposed another hike in the additional excise duty, the second such hike this year. Industry sources said that when the hike becomes effective, a 650 ml bottle of beer will be dearer by around ₹8 to ₹10.

The notification has been issued recently to increase the Additional Excise Duty from 185% to 195%, and the new rates are expected to come into force as early as next week. The draft proposal to hike the additional excise duty on beer has been notified on January 20, and public objection has to been invited before January 27. The new rates are expected to come into force soon after. The notification has been issued to amend Schedule D of Karnataka Excise (Excise Duties and Fees) Rules, 1968.

Increase in sales

The sale of beer in Karnataka for the period between April and December 2003 has increased by 15.59% compared to the corresponding period last year with a total of 324.32 lakh carton boxes sold against 280.58 lakh carton boxes sold in same period in 2022. In contrast, the sale of IML grew by just 1.69% in the same period with a total of 533.04 lakh carton boxes sold this year against 524.19 lakh carton boxes sold last year.

Excise duty on both categories were increased in the first budget of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in this term. By the end of the third quarter, excise revenue collected in the State was ₹30,620 crore against the target of ₹36,000 crore for the year. Excise revenue collection in the same period during last financial year was ₹26,987 crore. According to government sources, the additional excise duty is being increased to boost excise revenue.

Reasons for jump in sales

The Secretary of the Federation of Wine Merchants’ Associations of Karnataka B. Govindraj Hegde said that the beer sales increased in Karnataka for multiple reasons including big schemes offered by beer companies, introduction of low cost beers and with IML becoming expensive, many turned into low cost beers. He said that the reduction in excise duty on IML could increase the IML sales, and that strict action should be taken on sale of illegal liquor brought from cross border that could boost revenue. “Since 2013, excise duty in State has already been increased eight times, including twice in the same financial year during COVID-19.”

According to industry sources, after multiple excise duty hikes between 2017 and 2023, the lower and middle segment of IML in slabs between 1 and 8 shows an increase by 1.46% where as the premium segment between slab 9 and 18 has reported a decline by 1.49 % as they became dearer and many shifted to beer or lower segments of IML