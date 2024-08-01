GIFT a SubscriptionGift
With Governor sending notice to Karnataka CM on alleged MUDA scam, Siddaramaiah hosts breakfast for ministers ahead of Cabinet meeting

He briefed his ministerial colleagues about the notice issued by the Governor to him on the alleged MUDA scam, and his discussions in Delhi with the central leaders of the Congress party

Updated - August 01, 2024 11:15 am IST

Published - August 01, 2024 11:06 am IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah hosted a breakfast meeting for his ministerial colleagues at Cauvery, his official residence in Bengaluru, ahead of the Cabinet meeting scheduled at 11 a.m. at the State secretariat, on August 1, 2024.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah hosted a breakfast meeting for his ministerial colleagues at Cauvery, his official residence in Bengaluru, ahead of the Cabinet meeting scheduled at 11 a.m. at the State secretariat, on August 1, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

With Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot issuing a ‘show-cause notice’ to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in a possible move to sanction his prosecution for alleged irregularities in allotment of sites by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), the CM hosted a breakfast meeting for his ministerial colleagues at Cauvery, his official residence in Bengaluru, ahead of the Cabinet meeting scheduled at 11 a.m. at the State secretariat, on August 1.

Allegations of irregularities in allotment of MUDA sites

Mr. Siddaramaiah, who arrived in Bengaluru late on July 31 night after meeting central leaders of the Congress in New Delhi, hosted breakfast for his ministerial colleagues on August 1. He reportedly discussed the notice issued by the Governor, and briefed them about his discussions with the central leaders of the party.

The MUDA had allotted 14 sites to Mr. Siddaramaiah’s wife, Parvathi in lieu of ‘illegally’ acquiring her land.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Home Minister G. Parameshwara, IT-BT and RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge, Agriculture Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, lawyer-turned Congress MLA A.S. Ponnanna were among those who attended the breakfast meeting.

Mr. Parameshwara said the Cabinet would discuss the notice served by the Governor and take appropriate action. The Chief Minister would reply to the Governor’s notice, he said.

Sources said the Chief Minister met ministers who are loyal to him, at night on July 31, to discuss the matter.

Mr. Siddaramaiah and Mr. Shivakumar, who were in Delhi for the past two days, met Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal, Karnataka in-charge General Secretary Randeep Surjewala. It is learnt that the central leaders of the Congress advised the State leaders to prepare a strategy to counter the Governor’s move to sanction prosecution of the Chief Minister in the alleged MUDA scam.

It is learnt that legal advisers of the Congress government have consulted legal experts in Delhi to prepare a legal strategy and a reply to the Governor’s notice.

A few days ago, Mr. Siddaramaiah had called on the Governor at Raj Bhavan and reportedly discussed the MUDA issue with the latter. Earlier, the Raj Bhavan wrote to the Chief Secretary. seeking details about the alleged irregularities in MUDA.

The State government set up a one-man commission of inquiry under retired High Court Judge P.N. Desai to probe the alleged MUDA scam, the Opposition BJP and Janata Dal (Secular) too petitioned the governor on the same matter. Social activist T.J. Abraham has also complained to the Governor on the MUDA matter.

