With folded hands, I request Siddaramaiah to resign, says Somanna

Updated - October 03, 2024 08:42 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Minister of State for Railways has said that though the Chief Minister is his friend, he (Siddaramaiah) has suffered a debacle in the MUDA scam

The Hindu Bureau

Minister of State for Railways and Jal Shakti V. Somanna has said that Siddaramaiah has committed 50 mistakes to cover one. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Minister of State for Railways V. Somanna has said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is his friend and that he will request him with folded hands to tender his resignation as he has suffered a debacle in the MUDA scam.

Speaking to presspersons after visiting Sri Siddharoodha Mutt in Hubballi on Thursday, Mr. Somanna said that Mr. Siddaramaiah has committed 50 mistakes to cover one mistake. “At least now, he should tender his resignation and become a model for others,” he said.

“Mr. Siddaramaiah and I both hail from the Janata Parivar. If the Chief Minister had accepted his mistake in the MUDA scam at the initial stage itself, he would not be facing such a situation as this. It is unbecoming of a leader like Siddaramaiah,” he reminded the Chief Minister.

To a query, he clarified that there are no factions in the BJP and that the minor differences will be resolved by the senior leaders of the party.

Mr. Somanna said that the Union government has given priority to old railway projects pertaining to the State and old railway projects worth approximately ₹43,000 crore are being taken up by the Centre.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants people of Karnataka to receive the benefits of the best and additional railway facilities, he asserted.

To another query, he said that steps will be taken to install the statue of Sri Siddharoodha Swami in front of the railway station which has been named after the seer in Hubballi.

