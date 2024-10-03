GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

With folded hands, I request Siddaramaiah to resign, says Somanna

The Minister of State for Railways has said that though the Chief Minister is his friend, he (Siddaramaiah) has suffered a debacle in the MUDA scam

Updated - October 03, 2024 08:42 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Minister of State for Railways and Jal Shakti V. Somanna has said that Siddaramaiah has committed 50 mistakes to cover one.

Minister of State for Railways and Jal Shakti V. Somanna has said that Siddaramaiah has committed 50 mistakes to cover one. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Minister of State for Railways V. Somanna has said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is his friend and that he will request him with folded hands to tender his resignation as he has suffered a debacle in the MUDA scam.

Speaking to presspersons after visiting Sri Siddharoodha Mutt in Hubballi on Thursday, Mr. Somanna said that Mr. Siddaramaiah has committed 50 mistakes to cover one mistake. “At least now, he should tender his resignation and become a model for others,” he said.

“Mr. Siddaramaiah and I both hail from the Janata Parivar. If the Chief Minister had accepted his mistake in the MUDA scam at the initial stage itself, he would not be facing such a situation as this. It is unbecoming of a leader like Siddaramaiah,” he reminded the Chief Minister.

To a query, he clarified that there are no factions in the BJP and that the minor differences will be resolved by the senior leaders of the party.

Mr. Somanna said that the Union government has given priority to old railway projects pertaining to the State and old railway projects worth approximately ₹43,000 crore are being taken up by the Centre.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants people of Karnataka to receive the benefits of the best and additional railway facilities, he asserted.

To another query, he said that steps will be taken to install the statue of Sri Siddharoodha Swami in front of the railway station which has been named after the seer in Hubballi.

Published - October 03, 2024 08:40 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.