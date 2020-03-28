With five more cases, Gauribidanur shuts down

Five more COVID-19 positive cases being reported from Gauribidanur in Chickballapur district has set alarm bells ringing.

The State government has locked down the entire town and appointed KAS officer Varaprasad Reddy, also from the taluk, as special officer. He took charge on Saturday.

“With five more positive cases being reported, the total number has shot up to eight, of which one has died. The cases seem to have formed a cluster around the three who returned from Haj. All the positive cases have been reported from among their primary contacts. Only complete lockdown and social distancing can break this chain and we will ensure it is done. No deviation from government-mandated guidelines will be tolerated,” said Mr. Reddy.

While seven have been put under quarantine at an isolation ward, over 30 other contacts of the new positive patients have been put under home quarantine. Contact tracing is still on and more people will be put under quarantine, the officials said. Police have been deployed at houses where contacts have been home quarantined to ensure there is no breach.

Complete lockdown

Meanwhile, the town has been completely shut down. Clinics and medical stores are also given a small window to open. Grocers are shut down. Volunteers and traders are taking groceries to the residential localities in autos and pushcarts to ensure people do not come out.