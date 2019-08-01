With eye on byelections, Congress begins identifying candidates

Awaiting the ruling from the Supreme Court on disqualification of 17 MLAs from the membership of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, the Congress has started identifying candidates in constituencies represented by the disqualified legislators for contesting byelections, if held.

Senior party leaders on Thursday discussed the names of probable candidates in the 17 constituencies. The Congress and JD(S) have expelled the rebel candidates from their parties. The party also dissolved the Congress block units in constituencies represented by the rebel MLAs.

Senior leaders Siddaramaiah, M. Veerappa Moily, H.K. Patil, D.K. Shivakumar, Ramalinga Reddy, H.K. Muniyappa, U.T. Khader, and Krishna Byre Gowda discussed various issues related to the party and on preparing candidates for the byelections in case the apex court upholds former Speaker K.R. Ramesh Kumar’s order disqualifying the legislators.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao said the senior leaders have decided to constitute teams in the constituencies to prepare local leaders for the bypolls. Candidates who are popular at the constituency level and loyal to the party and its principles would given ticket, Mr. Rao said. He tweeted that the party was “building up the organisation to take on the communal forces in our State.”

A list of the party’s poll observers in all 17 constituencies would be released in a day or two, the KPCC chief said. Mr. Rao said that the Yediyurappa government had proposed to close all cases against Hindutva activists. The government recently scrapped Tipu Jayanti celebrations started during the Congress regime in memory of the 18th century ruler of Mysuru.