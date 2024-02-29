With emphasis on SWM, ₹100 crore set aside to purchase land for processing units

February 29, 2024 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Budget, with emphasis on Solid Waste Management, has set aside ₹100 crore to purchase four parcels of land measuring 50 to 100 acres to set up Integrated Waste Processing Centres (IWPC).

With setting up of IWPCs, the BBMP aims to process waste on the outskirts of Bengaluru to keep the foul smell away from the city. The Budget said to make Bengaluru a clean city, Integrated Solid Waste Management Comprehensive Action Plan will focus on collection, transportation and processing to be handled by a single agency.

In the Budget, the BBMP has proposed to allocate ₹1,000 crore for Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Ltd. (BSWML) for collection, segregation of waste, development of landfilling sites and maintenance of solid waste treatment.

The BBMP will select 250 households to convert raw waste into compost at their own houses. A comprehensive solid waste management system will be implemented at Ramanashree Layout in Begur for a period of one year as a pilot project.

Action will be taken to fill up 3,673 posts of pourakarmikas through direct recruitment and 11,307 posts of supernumerary pourakarmikas. The Budget has set aside ₹135 crore for the pension scheme under which retired civic workers under direct payment will receive pension from this year. The BBMP has also proposed to provide ₹5 lakh subsidy to the pourakarmikas under the housing scheme for construction of homes.