With eight gold medals, BU PG topper aims to become professor or KAS officer

December 03, 2022 10:34 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST - Bengaluru

Keerthi Neginhal is set to deliver her first child next week; she couldn’t attend classes in 3rd and 4th semesters due to her pregnancy

The Hindu Bureau

Gold medallist Keerti Neginhal | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The coming week is doubly special for Keerthi Neginhal, a student of Government First Grade College, Vijayanagara, Bengaluru. While on the one hand, she has successfully won eight gold medals and one cash prize in M.A. Kannada literature, she is also set to give birth to her first child.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Naginhal, wife of a techie and originally from Munavalli village, Savadatti taluk of Belagavi district, intends to become a Karnataka Administrative Service (KAS) officer or a Kannada professor.

Speaking to The Hindu, she said: “My father and mother are professors at KLE College, Belagavi. I completed my undergraduate course in Lingaraj College at Belagavi with 90% marks. Then, I married a software engineer and migrated to Bengaluru. My family gives a lot of importance to higher education. With the support of my husband, I joined the PG course in Government First Grade College.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“During the COVID lockdown, I was totally dependent on online classes. Due to the pregnancy, I was not able to attend classes in the 3rd and 4th semesters. With the help of my friends and teachers, I studied hard. Since childhood, I was interested in Kannada literature. My perspective is that literature leads our life,” she said.

“This is the happiest moment of my life. After my maternity leave, I will enrol for Ph.D in Kannada Literature,” Ms. Neginhal said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US