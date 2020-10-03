With CSR funding, another water body in Mysuru rejuvenated

MYSURU

03 October 2020 19:02 IST

Nadanahalli or Devi Kere lake on T. Narsipur Road is now a lung space and is open to public

Another lake in Mysuru has been restored to its past glory with CSR funding, thereby adding a much-needed lung space for the local community.

Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri inaugurated the rejuvenated Nadanahalli or Devi Kere lake on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on Friday, in the presence of leaders from the industry.

Nadanahalli lake is a small ephemeral waterbody with 5.1-acre catchment area on T. Narsipur Road off the Outer Ring Road. The rejuvenation project had been undertaken by JK Tyre and rProcess in coordination with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Mysuru, and the District Industries Centre, Mysuru. MYKAPS (MYRADA) implemented the project.

Advertising

Advertising

The first phase of work has been completed and is now open to the public. Many saplings around the lake had been planted during World Environment Day. More fruit bearing trees were planted on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, to make it a home for many bird species, including migratory birds.

The project was envisioned not only to rejuvenate the lake but also the development of adjoining public space. In Phase II, a children’s play area, outdoor fitness zone, and fencing and stone embankment along with more tree plantation will be taken up. Interested individuals and organisations can join hands in making this a model project for Mysuru, the CII said in a release on Saturday.

A lake management committee with key stakeholders including RWA, local authorities and village leaders will be set up for the upkeep and management of the lake, it said.

Ms Sindhuri expressed happiness over the project and said she would be happier when Phase II is completed with the children’s play area.

V Eswara Rao, Vice President - JK Tyres, Savitha Mallappa, CEO - rProcess, Vikram Hebbar, GM - JK Tyres, Lingaraju, Joint Director, DIC, Amit Kumar, Chairman - CII, Pavan G. Ranga, Vice-Chairman - CII, Sam Cherian, Convenor, CII CSR Panel and other dignitaries were present.

Mr. Amit Kumar said that CII was pleased with the success of this project and will be promoting more such projects in the future.

Mr. Eswara Rao said, while the current focus is to fund COVID-19 related projects, JK Tyre will continue to support these types of activities also, as they closely impact the local community.