With court stay on disqualification, talk now on eligibility of candidates

With the Supreme Court staying the byelections in the State till a plea on disqualification of MLAs is decided, the discussion in Belagavi district has turned to the eligibility of candidates for the byelections.

A large section of workers in the three political parties, the BJP, the Congress and the Janata Dal(S), believe that the disqualified MLAs would get a chance to contest again.

Till the stay order from the Supreme Court came, the view in the party offices was that the disqualified MLAs would move away from the race and instead would field their relatives or other party workers in the fray. In Gokak, Ramesh Jarkiholi was supposed to nominate his son, Amarnath Jarkiholi, who won the elections to the District Milk Producers Cooperative Society Union recently.

Ramesh Jarkiholi held a meeting in Gokak to tell his followers that they should not worry about who the candidate would be. He asked them to support him as they had supported him in the past. The meeting was also to counter rumours that he would field his brother-in-law Ambirao Patil in his place. “Mr. Patil has been supporting me for a long time. If someone has suffered because of him, I will keep him at a distance,” he said.

This followed MLA Satish Jarkiholi’s allegations that Mr. Patil had hijacked the Gokak MLA’s office and was running the show, giving instructions to officials in place of Ramesh Jarkiholi. But he did not say he would be joining the BJP.

In Kagwad, it was believed that Srimanth Patil’s family members would be fielded. The disqualified MLA is yet to declare that he would join the BJP. In Athani, Mahesh Kumthalli was supposed to leave the ground open for Deputy Chief Minister Lakshman Savadi. It was speculated that Mr. Kumthalli would be accommodated in the Legislative Council or be made chairman of a Board or a Corporation.

Going by these trends, the party faced a mild rebellion. The former MLA Raju Kage, who was defeated in Kagwad, held a meeting of his followers to announce that he was a serious contender for the party ticket. “If Mr. Savadi is given party ticket, I should get it too,” he announced in the meeting, recalling that both of them had lost the last Assembly elections on BJP ticket.

But now, BJP leaders in the district are working with the confidence that the disqualified MLAs would be welcomed into the party and nominated as candidates in the bypolls, with the exception of Mr. Kumthalli.

“Senior leaders have said that we should assume that these leaders — Ramesh Jarkiholi and Mr. Patil and Mr. Savadi — would be our candidates. This is not to say that we are predicting a favourable judgment from the Supreme Court. The instructions are meant to end speculation and make our resolve stronger towards the party,” a BJP leader said.