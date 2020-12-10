With children and families in tow, road transport staff take out rally

Members of political parties, BMTC and KSRTC unions, and activists taking out a protest rally from city railway station to Freedom Park in Bengaluru on Thursday.

10 December 2020 23:19 IST

Freedom Park, which has been the venue of many protests this week, saw children and family members of transport corporation workers lending their voice in support of a rally on Thursday.

Holding placards, hundreds of people working for Road Transport Corporations, accompanied by their families, took out the massive rally and staged a protest at Freedom Park, demanding that the State consider them as ‘government employees’.

Protesters assembled near Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna city railway station and marched to Freedom Park. Traffic in the Majestic area was badly hit for hours and traffic was diverted by the police. Over 300 participants were detained by the police.

“For years, we have been asking the State government to consider us as government employees and extend the benefits. We are not getting salaries on time and there is a huge disparity in what we earn compared to government employees,” said a protester.

Another protester pointed to the long hours and stressful conditions that drivers and conductors are subjected to. “We work for nearly 10-12 hours, but are denied good facilities. In the interest of our families and children, the State should consider us as government employees,” he said.

In the protest, family members of the drivers and conductors participated with their kids. Retired workers of the corporations too joined in. Vishwanath, an employee with one of the corporations, said: “A year ago, the State government had formed a committee to look into our demands, but nothing happened. We are seeking a rightful demand. Drivers and conductors start their career with very low salaries and probationary periods are long too. We spend over 10 hours on Bengaluru’s roads because of the bad traffic. The State government should end this discriminatory attitude against us.”

Another major demand was providing compensation of ₹30 lakh for families of employees who died of COVID-19. Some of the family members of employees who died after contracting the virus also took part in the protest and demanded compensation.

‘Services unaffected’

BMTC officials claimed that services remained unaffected despite the show of support. “We believe those who had a weekly-off participated in the protests. Bus operations in the city was as usual and there was no shortage of staff,” said a senior official. The KSRTC too maintained that services were operated without any disruptions.