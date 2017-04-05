With bypolls nearing, all roads lead to Gundlupet and Nanjangud

For the Congress and BJP leaders in the State, all the action is in the poll-bound Nanjangud and Gundlupet Assembly constituencies now.

With public campaigning scheduled to end in two days (on April 7), electioneering has reached a crescendo with party leaders flooding the region seeking votes for their party candidates for the April 9 byelections.

While Chief Minister Siddaramaiah himself is leading the charge for the ruling party, the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has deputed at least 16 Ministers in the two constituencies — one Minister had been put in charge of the campaign in each of the 12 zilla panchayat segments across Nanjangud and Gundlupet. In addition, two Ministers have been given the overall responsibility of each of the two constituencies.

The KPCC, whose president and Home Minister G. Parameshwar is also campaigning, has also issued directions to a large number of chairpersons of different boards and corporations in the State to campaign in the two constituencies, a Congress leader said.

The BJP’s campaign is being led by former Chief Minister B.S. Yeddyurappa, who has been virtually camping in Mysuru ever since the party candidates filed their nominations on March 20. Like the Congress, the BJP too has assigned two former Ministers each for the campaign in the two constituencies.

A battery of former Ministers has also descended in the two constituencies along with leaders from the film world such as Shruthi and Jaggesh. Apart from campaigning, the leaders are also holding press conferences in Mysuru, Nanjangud and Gundlupet to criticise the rival parties and leaders.

Hotels full

While most of the senior leaders of the two parties are staying put in either Gundlupet or Mysuru, depending on the constituency assigned to them, a large number of politicians, including legislators, former legislators and chairpersons of boards and corporations, are making a day trip to the constituency from Bengaluru, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar and other surrounding areas.

Accommodation has been booked for Ministers and former Ministers from the two parties in a few luxury hotels in Mysuru and in resorts on the outskirts of the city, said Mysuru Hotel Owners’ Association president Narayan Gowda.

During the last few days, most of the restaurants on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway and the Bengaluru-Nilgiri highway till Gundlupet have had their hands full, serving food to politicians and their supporters.