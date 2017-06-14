With bigger pictorial warnings, more plan to quit tobacco: Survey

The much-debated increase in the size of pictorial warnings on the packets of tobacco products appears to have encouraged more people to kick the butt.

A recent Global Adult Tobacco Survey (GATS) 2016-17, which said that tobacco users in India has come down by 81 lakh over the last seven years, noted that 44% of smokers and 50% of smokeless tobacco users were planning to quit tobacco. The percentage of adults, who thought of quitting the habit because of warnings on the packets, was more during the second round of GATS than the first, it said.

Under the revised norms for pictorial warnings on tobacco product packets enforced by the government last year, the area covering the graphic pictorial warning was increased to 85% of the packaging space. Consequently, the percentage of adults, who thought of quitting because of such warnings had also increased from 38% (during GATS 1) to 61.9% (during GATS 2) among cigarette smokers, 29.3% (during GATS 1) to 53.8% (during GATS 2) among bidi smokers, and 33.8% (during GATS 1) to 46.2% (during GATS 2) among smokeless tobacco users.

The study also recorded an increase in the expenditure on tobacco use.

While average expenditure incurred on last purchase of cigarette, bidi and smokeless tobacco was ₹30, ₹12.5 and ₹12.8 respectively, the expenditure on cigarette had tripled while the expenditure on bidi and smokeless tobacco had doubled since GATS 1.